Car crashes into home on Danforth Street; Shots fired after crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car that New York State Police where chasing earlier smashed into a home on Danforth Street near Child Street on Tuesday morning.

Gunfire broke out after the Kia crashed. Rochester Police say a resident of the home fired several shots at the driver who crashed but the driver wasn’t hit. A man in his 20s was taken into custody in connection with an illegal gun that RPD says they found at the scene.

News10NBC crew saw dozens of RPD officers and troopers at the scene around 2 a.m. Officers helped two people inside the home to get out through a different exit because the crash compromised the structure of the building. The Rochester Fire Department also responded.

News10NBC has reached out to RPD and NYSP for more information.