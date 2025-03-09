Car crashes into light pole on Lake Avenue to avoid head-on collision

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., Rochester Police went to Lake Avenue by Riverside Cemetery for a single car crash with the vehicle off the road.

A woman in her 50s was driving southbound on Lake Ave when a northbound car swerved into the southbound lane, causing her to swerve to avoid a head-on collision. This caused her to drive off the road into the grass and crash into a light pole.

The woman was the only person in the car and was not hurt.

There is currently no information on the other vehicle involved.