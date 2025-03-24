Car crashes into North Rose-Wolcott school bus while backing out

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — All students and staff are safe after a car crashed into a North Rose-Wolcott school bus on Monday morning.

It happened in the Village of Wolcott near the intersection of Draper and Butler streets. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies say the driver was backing out of a driveway and didn’t yield to an oncoming bus.

The bus and the car both had minor damage but no one was injured. Deputies say all students arrived at their destination and they’re still investigating the crash.