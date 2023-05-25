Car crashes into two police cruisers and a third parked car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a car crashed into two of their police cruisers around 7:30 Thursday morning.

This happened on Clarissa Street when officers responded to 911 calls for suspicious vehicles in the area.

Officers tried to wake two people they discovered asleep in a KIA. They say the car was running with a screwdriver in the ignition.

RPD says the driver woke up, put the car in reverse, and slammed into the empty patrol cars- plus a third, parked car.

No one was hurt. RPD is looking for the suspects and asking anyone with information to call 911.