Car crashes into utility pole at Cleveland Street and North Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their car crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Street and North Street on Thursday morning.

The crash on Rochester’s northeast side happened around 12:30 a.m. Rochester Police say the driver lost control and crashed into a utility box. An ambulance took the 28-year-old driver and the 47-year-old passenger to Strong Hospital. RPD says alcohol or drugs were not a factor.