Car crosses over center line, crashes into three vehicles on Chili Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gates Police responded to the scene of a crash on Chili Avenue at 8:25 Sunday morning.

Officials say the crash happened at 2467 Chili Ave when a vehicle driving east crossed over the center line and side swiped a semi-truck, then hit a utility trailer attached to a second vehicle and hit a third vehicle head on.

All the other vehicles were traveling west on Chili Ave. Three people involved were brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the car that crossed over the center line may have been dealing with a mechanical issue related to steering. They say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.