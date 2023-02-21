Car dealership donates van to Boys & Girls Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester got a special gift this weekend.

The local non-profit has a new set of wheels donated by West Herr Automotive Group. A brand new 12-passenger Ford van will allow the Boys & Girls Club to continue its programs which encourage academics, exercise and character building. The van sells for more than $49,000.

“For our kids, the ability to travel and go other places is really critical. Prior to this donation, we had one van and that was the only thing that we could use to take our kids where we need to take them,” said Dwayne Mahoney, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester.

The Boys & Girls Club also received more than 200 books from the Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library. It serves about 14,000 kids in the Rochester area.