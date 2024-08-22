Car driving through cloud of smoke hits three people; Driver ripped from car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people were hit by a car driving through a cloud of smoke at a city intersection, before a crowd ripped the driver from the car.

It all happened at Jefferson Avenue and Champlain Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Rochester Police say another car was spinning its tires at the intersection, creating a cloud that made it difficult to see. That’s when the driver went through the cloud and hit the three people.

The 22-year-old driver pulled over after realizing he hit someone. RPD says that’s when the crowd pulled him from the car and accosted him, causing the driver to run out of fear for his safety. Another car picked him up and drove him to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The three people hit in the street, all men ranging in ages 23 to 26, were also taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. Police are still investigation but they don’t anticipate charges.