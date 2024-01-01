Car engulfed in flames in front of Kodak Center on West Ridge Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a car was engulfed in flames Monday in front of the Kodak Center for Performing Arts on West Ridge Road.

The first reports came in around 1 a.m. News10NBC’s crew arrived on the scene a short time later and saw a large emergency response. Large flames surrounded what appeared to be a car.

Our crew saw RPD’s mobile command van on the scene around 2:30 a.m. News10NBC has reached out to RPD and the Rochester Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back. This is a developing story.