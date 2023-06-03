Car flips and catches fire after driver hit curb and lost control in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Penfield Road and Fairport Nine Mile Point Road in Penfield after a vehicle flipped over and caught fire Friday night.

MSCO says there were three occupants that got out safely. They say the car was driving on Fairport Nine Mile Point Road when it hit the curb at the intersection. The car caught air and the driver lost control, left the road, hit a street sign and a light pole, and an RG&E utility pole before rolling over and catching fire.

Two people in the car were treated for minor cuts and the other was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

The photos below of the scene are courtesy of the Penfield NY Fire Company.

Members of News10NBC were on scene and say this happened around 11:30 p.m.

The driver was given several traffic tickets and alcohol was determined to not be a fact.

RG&E responded for the utility pole and low hanging wires.