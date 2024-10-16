Car hits three people in crosswalk in Albion; One remains hospitalized

ALBION, N.Y. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a car hit them in a crosswalk in Orleans County.

It happened in Albion on Monday around 8 p.m. on West Avenue near King Street. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Albion Police say drugs, alcohol, or speed were not a factor in the crash.

Two of the people taken to Strong Hospital have been released with minor injuries. The third remains hospitalized. Albion Police are still investigating the crash.