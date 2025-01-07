Police: Car loses control after being hit by another car, clips building on West Ridge Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 2:43 pm, on Tuesday, Rochester Police responded to West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue for a two-car crash involving a building.

Police say both cars were traveling westbound on Ridge Road when one car merged into the other car’s lane and sideswiped it.

The car that was hit lost control, ran into the curb, and clipped the corner of a building.

There was no structural damage to the building.

One passenger was taken to the hospital for a minor shoulder injury.