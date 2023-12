ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for the driver of a car that nearly hit an officer Thursday night on the city’s north side.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. during an investigation on Bremen Street for shots fired. Officers say they noticed a car that looked suspicious, approached the car, and the driver took off.

The car then hit two squad cars and almost hit an officer. The car was later found on Moulson Street. No one was injured.