Jewish Community Center car rally brings attention to hostages held by Hamas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A sea of cars left the Jewish Community Center Sunday afternoon in solidarity with Israel five months after the Hamas attacks.

They say 19 Israeli women are still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists since October 7, along with another 115 hostages, including children, according to a recent United Nations report.

On the other side of the coin, 30,000 Palestinians have been killed during the Israel Hamas war.