Car rolled over multiple times in Walworth crash

WALWORTH, N.Y. – Wayne County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a serious crash that happened on Saturday. This happened on Atlantic Avenue in the town of Walworth.

Deputies found a car that had rolled over into an embankment. The vehicle rolled several times before landing on all four tires.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. Alcohol and a high rate of speed appear to have played factors in the crash.

Charges are likely pending lab results. The investigation is ongoing.