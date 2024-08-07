Car rolls over on I-490 near downtown; Driver apparently in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car ended up on its side in a rollover crash on I-490 near downtown Rochester overnight.

News10NBC’s photojournalist captured video from the scene from the overpass on Meigs Street. New York State Police shut down all but one lane to traffic.

No one was seriously injured. You can see troopers putting the driver through a sobriety test, placing him in handcuffs, and then taking him in to custody. We’ve reached out to state police for more details.