Car crashes into building on Park Avenue near Somerton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene where it appears a car crashed into a building on Park Avenue.

According to Rochester Police, they say the car, with “a probable mechanical issue,” hit the glass door, causing minor damages. They also said no one was hurt.

Our photojournalist at the scene saw the car damaged, along with caution tape blocking off a building on Park Avenue across from Cafe Sasso. They also saw the front door of the building broken as well.