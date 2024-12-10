Car slams into porch of home on Brooks Avenue with family inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — First responders helped a family crawl out of a window after a car slammed into the porch of their home on the city’s southwest side.

The car hit the home on Brooks Avenue near Virginia Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Rochester Police say none of the residents were hurt and the car was abandoned when officers arrived.

RG&E crews had to shut off gas and electricity. The Rochester Fire Department says the structure of the home wasn’t compromised and RPD says the car was not reported stolen.

Police are still looking for the driver and are asking anyone with information to call 911.