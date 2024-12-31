Car smashes into Donuts Delite on Culver Road; Person arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person is under arrest after a car slammed into Donuts Delite on Culver Road, then left the scene on Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police arrived around 2:15 a.m. and learned that the car had hit the building several times. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw the front of the building littered with shattered glass and a broken fence.

Irondequoit Police found the car that they believed was involved and made an arrest. We’ve reached out to Irondequoit Police to learn more. Rochester Police say charges are expected.