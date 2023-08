WATERLOO, N.Y. — The New York State Police are asking for help from the public to find a stolen car that drove off with a dog inside.

Police say a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee was stolen Saturday from the Waterloo Outlets with the owner’s dog inside.

The 6-year-old Morkie inside is named Glenn. Glenn is about 3.5 pounds.

The car has a Pennsylvania plate: JWK2417.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (585)398-4100.