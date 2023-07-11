Cards skimmed at Walmart stores in Canandaigua, Geneva

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — If you used a debit or credit card at either the Canandaigua or Geneva Walmart between July 2 and July 5, check your account: Three suspects installed card skimming devices at both stores on July 2.

Geneva Walmart employees determined that three suspects, acting together, placed a card skimming device on one point-of-sale card reader at around 6:25 a.m. July 2, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office — who said the same three suspects did the same thing at 8:50 a.m. at the Canandaigua Walmart. The devices were located July 5, and the Sheriff’s Office was notified. It is not yet known whether the suspects collected any of the data from the skimmers.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who used a credit or debit card at either store July 2-5 to check their accounts for unauthorized purchases. If there are any, contact your financial institution, and also file a report with law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of the suspects, taken from the Canandaigua Walmart.