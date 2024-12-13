Care team and local organizations grant paralyzed Geneva man’s Christmas wish

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Miguel Nieves, a man from Geneva, faced a challenging holiday season after a spinal surgery left him unable to walk or move his arms. His one wish was to go home for Christmas, a wish that seemed impossible without costly equipment.

Doctors initially thought Miguel’s condition was a sprain, but it turned out to be a cancerous tumor that required removal. Despite the setback, Miguel remained hopeful.

“I thought I was going to be able within two weeks, but I just want to be able to feed myself and do something,” he said.

Miguel’s care team at Rochester Regional Health and Golisano Restorative Neurology and Rehabilitation Center worked to fulfill his Christmas wish. David Hebert, an assistive technology professional at Numotion, was called to consult for a power mobility device. Hebert, who became paralyzed at 19, understands the impact such a tool can have.

“It’s like a gift to be in this field where I can give back, understand the scenario of each patient, what they’re going through, and maximize their mobility from a user standpoint,” he shared.

In addition to the wheelchair, Miguel needed a custom ramp to access his home. Endless Highway provided funds for the company Liv Home Pros to build it.

“The fact that this ramp can be built, literally designed and built in a day, to get him safe access to the home, it’s huge,” said Robert Tortorella, founder of Endless Highway.

Elijah Walters, co-owner of Liv Home Pros, added, “These are things that people don’t necessarily want, but they need them, so it’s huge. And it’s the difference between going home for Christmas or getting home after Christmas in situations like this.”

Miguel expressed gratitude for the support he received.

“I can’t wait to go home. I’ve been wanting to go home, see my kids, my dog, be there with my mom,” he said. “Being able to go outside, play with my kids even if it’s in the chair. Just do things with my kids, my mom, and my girl that I can’t do here.”

Soon, Miguel will be able to leave the rehabilitation center independently. While he will continue treatment, spending time at home for the holidays will provide motivation for his healing journey.

