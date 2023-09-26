Career exploration event will take place Tuesday in Batavia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — GLOW With Your Hands, a fifth annual career exploration event, is taking place on Tuesday in Geneva.

The event will welcome more than 1,100 students from 30 school districts across Western New York. It runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Genesee County Fairgrounds on 5056 East Main Road.

The students can participate in hands-on activities to learn about advanced manufacturing, welding, bricklaying, electrical wiring, heavy equipment operation, and other skills. There will be more than 65 regional companies at the event.