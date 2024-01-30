Career fair in March will give high school students look at the healthcare field

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A healthcare career event for nearby high school students is set for Friday, March 22, aimed at addressing staffing shortages in the industry.

Glow with your Hands Healthcare will host its second student career event. High schoolers from Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties will get a hands-on look at the healthcare field.

“This event helps students to understand, what really does a day on the job look like? What does it look like if I get my hands into this field and actually am doing the work?” said Angela Grouse, director of education to employment at the Livngston County Chamber of Commerce.

Glow with your Hands Healthcare is exclusively for high school students in applicable counties. It will take place at Genesee Community College. You can learn more here.