Caribbean culture celebrated at Carifest

A celebration of Caribbean culture at MLK Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization hosted Carifest, a celebration of Caribbean culture, Saturday at MLK Park.

It started with a parade in the morning, and the party continues with a festival until 8 p.m. Saturday. It includes vendors, authentic West Indian food, music and other entertainment.

This is the 39th year of Carifest, showcasing local and national acts of the West Indies.