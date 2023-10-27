Two teens nabbed after carjacking at YMCA on Driving Park

YMCA member carjacked outside branch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two youths, a boy and a girl, carjacked a victim at the YMCA on Driving Park Friday.

Police say the SUV was ditched near the corner of Emerson Street and Fulton Street, one block west of Lake Avenue. A police helicopter was used to search for the teenagers who ran from the car.

“Officers gave pursuit on foot and was able to take the suspects into custody at short time thereafter,” said Lt. Bing Reaves Jr. “So the two suspect are in fact, the information we have, they are in fact juveniles.”

The victim is a YMCA member, according to the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

“Safety of our members, staff and those we serve is always the YMCA of Greater Rochester’s top priority. We remain in contact with our member, and will work to make sure our staff have the resources they need and do our part to keep everyone as safe as possible,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

As of this week, 3,917 vehicles have been stolen in Monroe County. 3,427 of those were stolen in the city.