Caroling event at Liberty Pole aimed at promoting peace, love and hope

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in downtown Rochester.

There were carolers at the Liberty Pole Tuesday night for the Stop the Violence caroling event, organized by United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. The goal is to bring peace, love, hope and unity back into the community.

“We’re doing the Stop the Violence Christmas caroling at the Liberty Pole, where freedom is, where love is, where hope is — and that’s what we’re trying to bring to the community,” said Clay Harris from United and Healing Through Hope.

The event was open to everyone who wanted coffee, hot chocolate and Christmas desserts.