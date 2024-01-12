Carolyne Blount, longtime publisher of About…Time Magazine, has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Carolyne Blount, the longtime publisher and editor of the Rochester-based About…Time Magazine, has died, announced the Rochester Association of Black Journalists.

Together with her husband James Blount who died in September, they took charge of the magazine in 1972 that has become one of the oldest African-American publications in the country.

The magazine under their leadership published articles on issues — ranging from local to international, political to cultural — important to African-Americans. Cover features have included the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s birth, Black women in historic sports positions, and then National Security advisor Colin Powell.

Carolyne Blount and her husband moved to Rochester in 1970 to work for IBM. Her funeral arraignments are pending and she died on Thursday. Here is a statement of Facebook from the Rochester Association of Black Journalists, which Carolyne Blount was a member of:

“The Rochester Association of Black Journalists is mourning the loss of Carolyne Blount, a longtime and much beloved member of our local media chapter. Mrs. Blount passed away Thursday, January 11.”

“She was the editor of About Time magazine who along with her late husband – James Blount, the magazine’s publisher – built a highly respected and authoritative periodical over more than 50 years.”

“Among the magazine’s award-winning pieces was the multi-issue series ‘Rochester Roots/Routes,’ published during the city’s 150th anniversary in 1984 to highlight African Americans local contributions. It has been cited by scholars and others who write about Black history. Besides writing about local stories, the magazine also covered issues facing Black people regionally, statewide, nationally as well as internationally.”