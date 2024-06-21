Carrie Underwood takes CMAC stage Friday night

HOPEWELL, N.Y. — Grammy-winning country star Carrie Underwood will perform near Canandaigua on Friday night, with opening act Drew Parker. the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) at 7:30 p.m.

Underwood has sold more than 85 million records in her career and is known for hits such as “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” Click here for ticket information.

Coming up at CMAC: Oliver Anthony, with Levi Foster, June 22; Brandi Carlile, with the Hanseroth Twins, June 29; Norah Jones, with Mavis Staples, July 5; and Jason Mraz & the Superband, with Ripe, July 10.