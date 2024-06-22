Casa Campo reopens for takeout, catering after being shut down by city

Casa Campo reopens for takeout, catering

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A restaurant that was shut down by the city of Rochester after dirt bike and ATV gatherings there has reopened.

News10NBC went by Casa Campo on East Main Street on Friday evening, and it appeared to be open. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant re-opened for business on Monday and is offering take-out and catering for the time being.

The city ordered the restaurant temporarily closed last month after several police officers were injured trying to stop a group of dirt bikers in the parking lot.

A manager of Casa Campo declined to comment Friday night.