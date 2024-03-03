Casa Larga holds state’s largest celebration of ice wine

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State’s largest celebration of traditional ice wine took place at Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport on Saturday.

Ice wine is made from grapes picked while they’re frozen to the wine and pressed within hours of their first freeze. That creates a rich, sweet, and smooth taste. New York State has one of the few climates on Earth that can support ice wine production. Because the process is so labor-intensive, few wineries even attempt to make ice wine.

“A lot of people don’t know what ice wine is or how it’s produced. So this gives them an opportunity to come and taste it and get educated on what it all is,” said Belinda Countryman, special events director at Casa Larga Vineyards.

The festival included tastings of ice wine made at Casa Larga and across the state, in addition to winter activities, vineyard rides, an ice lounge with celebrity bartenders.