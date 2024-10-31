Case dismissed against pair charged with shooting dog with crossbow

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A criminal case against the two people charged with shooting a dog with a crossbow in Greece has been didmissed.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office tells News10NBC it’s planning to appeal the decision.

In July, James Smith and Linette Torres were charged with shooting Bogart the dog with a crossbow. Bogart’s owner posted in August that after months of recovery, Bogart died.

