Cast revealed for Hallmark channel’s holiday movie on the Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Production officially began in Buffalo Monday for Hallmark’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.”

As production begins, the Buffalo Bills and Hallmark have released the cast of the film, which will star Tony Danza and the wife of Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan.

Some familiar faces to Bills mafia will also be in the film, such as Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, Damar Hamlin, Dion Dawkins, Dawson Knox, Reid Ferguson, Ray Davis DeWayne Carter and Joshua Palmer.

Along with current players, a few Bills alumni will be in the film, including Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Steve Tasker, Andre Reed and Scott Norwood.

The Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown and Luke Russert, the son of the late broadcast journalist Tim Russert, will also make an appearance in the film.

Production will be taking place at various locations in Buffalo, including at Highmark Stadium. They have not released an exact date when the movie will air, but the team says it will premier this year.

