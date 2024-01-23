Cat shelter sees influx of donations in support of Bills kicker Tyler Bass

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten Lives Club, a cat rescue group in Western New York, is getting an influx in adoptions after the Buffalo Bills heartbreaking loss on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The donations are in support of Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass. He has reportedly got threats and deactivated his social media accounts after he missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 1:43 left in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ten Lives Club, which previously partnered with Bass, posted on Facebook: “We stand with Tyler Bass. Don’t bully our friend.” The shelter in Blasdell says it’s phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 in support of Bass.

According to Buffalo News, the shelter has gotten $7,000 through Facebook alone as of Monday evening. You can find out how to donate here.