Catholic Charities holds fundraiser with music and food

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities hosted a fundraiser at Three Heads Brewing on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester on Wednesday night.

People enjoyed music and food for a good cause, raising money for programs that serve tens of thousands of people in our community.

“Our goal is $50,000 for tonight. It’s a great crowd. We have a ton of people here and very generous donors and friends to the agency,” said Lori VanAuken, president and CEO of Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities Family and Community Services provides housing and jobs to help people of all ages who are struggling with addiction and mental illness.