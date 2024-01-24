Catholic school in Geneva drops grades 7-8

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GENEVA, N.Y. — St. Francis de Sales and St. Stephen School in Geneva will drop grades 7 and 8 starting next fall. It will be a pre-K through grade 6 school.

St. Francis-St. Stephen was the last school within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester to offer grades 7 and 8.

In a letter to families, the school said other diocesan schools have had to eliminate the grade levels due to declining enrollment.