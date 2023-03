ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday during Lent.

For lovers of corned beef, it poses a dilemma.

But the Diocese of Rochester – as in years past – has granted a dispensation.

Catholics between the ages of 18 and 59 give up meat on Fridays during Lent.

In a letter to the faithful, Bishop Salvatore Matano encourages Catholics to abstain from meat on another day during that week.