Caught on camera: Brazen armed robbery at 7-Eleven highlights crime woes for Monroe Avenue businesses

Monroe Avenue businesses see daily crimes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe Avenue businesses are fed up with the increase in crime they are seeing in the area. News10NBC spoke to workers at two 7-Eleven stores on Monroe Avenue, both dealing with daily thefts and trouble in their parking lots.

“Guy comes in with a shotgun, put it up and says ‘I want your money.’ I think they stole about $200 bucks,” Daniel Burns, a worker at the 7-Eleven on Monroe Avenue and Laburnum Crescent, said.

Surveillance video shows a person entering the store, pulling out what looks like a gun and walking toward the worker. The worker opens the cash register and the suspect reaches in, struggling to get the money out before grabbing it and running off.

Burns says that wasn’t the only scary robbery that has happened at their location. Back in July, teens came into the store and jumped over the counter.

“And stole tobacco — I tried to lock them in– two kids were outside pulling them out and the other guy tried to come in. It was just — I let them go,” he said.

The store was also broken into last summer. “They broke in last summer through this door here — broke the window, stole all the cigarettes. So 7-Eleven put this safety so they literally gotta break this open to get in the store,” Burns said.

At the 7-Eleven on Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street, worker Goro Neng says he’s dealing with drug activity in the parking lot on a daily basis.

“Like two cars are coming here I don’t know who they are, but they sell drugs,” Neng said. “We call the police and when the police come they run away.”

But he says they come back. Neng has tried to take matters into his own hands. “Yeah — they don’t, they coming to fight with me,” he said.

The 7-Eleven on Meigs has since cut its hours to combat thefts. Instead of being open 24/7, it now closes between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Both stores tell News10NBC they will be taking extra security measures in the coming weeks, including installing automatic locks to prevent thieves from getting out.

