Caught on camera: Burglars steal liquor from ROAR nightclub on Culver Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The co-owner of ROAR nightclub on Culver Road is speaking out after the business was burglarized twice in 48 hours.

ROAR’s surveillance camera caught the same people inside both times. David Chappius, the co-owner, is asking for the public to help catch the criminals.

“Our motion sensors failed so the alarm didn’t go off but they got in and out of here so quickly that there’s no way the police could’ve responded that fast,” Chappius said.

The video shows a person quickly grabbing and wrapping liquor bottles around their arms. Chappius says the thieves got away the first time on Sept. 3 around 1:30 a.m. and came back a second time on Sept. 5 around the same time. Rochester police are also looking for the suspects.

“They felt so brazen that they did it once that 48 hours later they did it again and broke the other door. We’ve gotten one replaced so we are waiting on the glass for the second one,” Chappius said.

The thieves broke the glass on the business doors, crawled inside, headed straight to the bar, stole the high-end liquor, and walked out. Now, Chappius is paying their tab. As a small business, this is a big hit for him.

“Overall about $3,700 between both doors, the labor for the cleaning, the emergency boarding, and then all the liquor that they stole,” Chappius said. “First time shame on us, second time shame on us again. Because now we’ve made the changes to really secure the building.”

One of the extra security measures Chappius has taken is adding a gate behind every door. “If you broke the glass, you’re not going to still get in. So that’s what’s important for us right now,” he said.

Chappius says this came at the worst time as they are preparing for their big Kinky Boots show on Oct. 31. However, he says they are fortunate no employees or customers were hurt. They have good cameras and are hoping these suspects can be brought to justice.

“As a small business it is costly for us but we are fortunate that that’s all that ended up being taken was liquor and the damage to the doors,” Chappius said.

Police say if you have any information to contact 911. The co-owner of Roar is also offering a reward.

