Caught on camera: Hyundai stolen out of Irondequoit driveway

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Robin and Shawn Wiltse were at home on Saturday afternoon when their gray Hyundai Elantra was stolen out of their driveway.

Like so many others, they called police and are wondering if they’ll ever see their car again.

“The dog barked and I thought it was probably Amazon. And, he paced a little bit and acted a little different than usual, but still I thought it was Amazon,” Robin said.

Robin said she was in her backyard when the theft occurred.

“Our neighbor across the street knocked on the fence and said, ‘Hey someone just stole you car and I just called 911,” and I was like oh my God, are you kidding me? In broad daylight,” Robin said.

Shawn Wiltse said that he and his wife were aware of the ongoing issues with Kia and Hyundai thefts and did as much as they could to keep this from happening.

“We’ve known the issues the Hyundais and specifically our car was vulnerable, so we suspected it might happen, but we’ve been trying to block our vehicles in and keep it safe,” Shawn said.

While police were on the scene, Shawn said that officers were called out to another vehicle theft.

“Ya this is like our fifth call today, and they were just coming from another vehicle theft and while they were here, got another call about a car being stolen,” Shawn said.