Caught on camera: Store clerk attacked with bear mace and kicked; ‘My face was on fire’

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A local gas station clerk is speaking out after being assaulted by a woman who sprayed her with bear mace. News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke with the clerk, Nicole, who shared video of the attack. Warning, some people may find this story disturbing.

The attack happened on Saturday at the Sunoco gas station in Irondequoit. In the video, the customer gets loud and rowdy, arguing with Nicole. As Nicole starts to call the police, the woman pulls out a can, steps up to the counter, and unloads what Nicole says was bear mace, a substance strong enough to keep grizzly bears away.

Marsha Augustin, News10NBC: “How are you feeling right now?”

Nicole: “Honestly I was shocked, scared a bit because it was so random.”

According to Nicole, the situation escalated quickly when the woman claimed she was owed a refund for gas purchased on Tuesday. Nicole explained that the woman would need to speak with the manager and that banks typically take a few days to return funds.

“So when she came back, I assume that’s who she was there to see but she instead was irate saying it was me who took her money and was I just stupid,” Nicole said.

As things got heated, Nicole called 911.

“Because she’s already been threatening me and came across the counter. There, I’m on the phone with police right now she is calling me names,” Nicole said.

What happened next caught Nicole off guard.

“She pulled out the mace I looked over and she sprayed me right in the face full can and I tried to chase her out the door,” Nicole said. “She got me as far away as I am to you so in my left eye, ear, head, down my neck, and arms. So you only have a second before your eyes start closing up.”

Covered in bear mace, Nicole chased the woman out of the store with a bat. However, while Nicole rushed to the cooler to grab milk to help with the stinging in her eyes and face, the woman returned.

“My hands are all red and orange I thought my eyes were bleeding at that point,” Nicole said. “My face and everything is on fire and I’m trying to pour milk on me.”

It was then that Nicole was kicked in the head.

“She comes in behind me while I’m down and stomps my head. Gave me a heel to the side of the head,” Nicole said.

Nicole is too afraid to return to work and remains in shock. She also mentioned that there is still swelling on the crown of her head, and she will be following up with her doctors regarding her head injuries.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.