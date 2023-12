ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control is warning consumers about a salmonella outbreak linked to Cantaloupes. Since last Friday, 18 people reported becoming ill from eating the fruit.

Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes have been recalled because of the outbreak. In addition, some pre-cut cantaloupe products have been recalled from Trader Joe’s and ALDI. You can learn more here.