Celebrating Black History Month: Honoring Firsts in Rochester’s Judicial System

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Black History Month continues, Rochester celebrates its legacy of trailblazers with a focus on “firsts” in the community. Among these pioneers is Judge Fatimat Reid, the first Black woman to serve as a Family Court Judge in Monroe County.

Judge Reid attended the Seventh District Honors Ceremony, themed “Celebrating the Black Labor Experience.” The event recognized several African American professionals who have achieved significant milestones in the district.

Reflecting on her journey, Judge Reid shared, “When I first came here, I didn’t know who else were the first. I didn’t know whose shoulders I was standing on, I didn’t know who else made sacrifices before I got here.”

She emphasized the importance of representation and collaboration in the judicial system, stating, “It’s important for us all to see ourselves in our court system and it’s important for us to be collaborative and build trust with each other.”

The ceremony also celebrated the first African American person hired by the 7th Judicial District in Ontario County and the first African American law clerk for a New York State Supreme Court Justice in the district.

