Celebrating German food and tradition; Webster Oktoberfest underway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester tradition returns this weekend to support Challenger Miracle Field.

Starting September 15 and running until the evening on September 16, Rochester’s oldest Oktoberfest will take place at the Webster Fireman’s Field at 1193-1207 Ridge Road.

The festival will feature authentic German food, music, and more to support Challenger Miracle Field — a program that provides people with developmental, physical, or intellectual disabilities a safe and accessible place to participate in recreational activates.

This year’s Oktoberfest will even feature authentic German food from Swan’s Market and Hamlut’s Strudel of WNY that can be enjoyed to the tune of local German bands.

Oktoberfest will run from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 from 12-3 p.m. and $10 all other times. Children 12 and under can get in for free when accompanied by and adult.

But the fun doesn’t end there. On September 21 at 8 p.m., Rochester Miracle Field will host the Zac Brown Tribute Band, On September 24 they’ll host a regional cornhole tournament at the Webster Fireman’s Field.