Celebrating self-determination of day two of Kwanzaa in Rochester

Wednesday, Dec. 27, has been the second day of Kwanzaa, which brings African-American and Pan-African culture and traditions together.

It’s a week-long celebration taking place Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 to honor seven key principles. The Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition is hosting celebrations this week under the theme Harambee, which means “Let’s pull together.”

Wednesday’s event, at the Phyllis Wheatley Community Library, focused on self-determination and included guest speakers.

“So we had libations, which is basically where we remember those who have passed on, and we pour out liquid in their honor. we light the candles, we have guest speakers, we have storytellers, we have drummers, anything that embodies the African culture to help celebrate,” event participant Antonia Wynter said.

