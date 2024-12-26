Celebration of first day of Kwanzaa will take place at Rochester City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kwanzaa begins on Thursday and the Rochester area is celebrating with seven days of events.

The Pan-African holiday celebrates a different principle each day. It aims to highlight the history and culture of people of African descent, past and present. The Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition has a list of free celebrations that include cultural performances, youth activities, food, and special honors.

Thursday, Dec. 26: Day one celebrates Umoja (unity). The celebration runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Rochester City Hall on Church Street. There will be music, dance, vendors, and a tribute to a community elder.

Friday, Dec. 27: Day two celebrates Kujichagulia (self-determination). The celebration runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester on Genesee Street.

Saturday, Dec. 28: Day three celebrates Ujima (collective work and responsibility). The celebration runs from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Memorial Art Gallery on University Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 29: Day four celebrates Ujamaa (cooperative economics). The celebration runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Montgomery Center on Cady Street.

Monday, Dec. 30: Day five celebrates Nia (purpose). The celebration runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hacker Hall of Rundel Library on South Avenue.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: Day six celebrates Kuumba (creativity). The celebration runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Avalon Event Space on State Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 1: Day seven celebrates Imani (faith). It’s celebrated at home with family, focusing on reflection and renewal of faith.