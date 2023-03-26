Celebration of life held for local LGBTQ+ activist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A celebration of life was held for Michael Gamilla on Saturday. The mass was held at St. Mary’s Church, followed by a reception at the Jewish Community Center.

Attendees were asked to wear something bright, colorful, and fabulous, as that’s how Michael would show up and want to be celebrated.

In lieu of flowers, people were asked to make a donation to ImageOut, which Michael was a board member and programming director.

