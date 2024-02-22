Cellular outage in U.S. hits AT&T, T Mobile and Verizon users, Downdetector shows

A cellular outage in the United States was reported by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and other network users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The number of reports of AT&T outages peaked at 31,931 at around 4:30 a.m. ET, according to data from Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed.

More than 800 service outages of U.S. wireless carriers Verizon and T-Mobile were also reported on the platform. A News10NBC staff member experienced an outage on Thursday morning.