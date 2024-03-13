Celtic Family Faire returns to Rochester Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Celtic Family Faire will be back on Saturday at Hilton Garden Inn at 155 East Main St. at the corner of Stone Street, on the parade route. There will be fun activities for kids and their families from 1 -4 p.m.

The faire will feature:

• Comedy variety show

• Balloon twisting

• Hula hooping demonstrations

• Face painting

• Story telling

• Irish Dance performances

• Hot Cocoa

Voluntary donations will be accepted at the door to benefit Holy Childhood