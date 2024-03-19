Cement truck driver recovering in hospital after truck overturns

PENFIELD, N.Y. – A driver turning onto Atlantic Avenue from Baird Road crossed in front of a cement mixer Friday, leading it to overturn.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Monroe County deputies say the cement mixer driver was trapped but that crews were eventually able to get him out. He was brought to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The other driver was issued a ticket.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

The intersection of Baird Road and Atlantic Avenue is now open.